The Nationals activated Crews (oblique) from the 60-day injured list Thursday.

Crews is finally ready to rejoin the active roster after missing almost three months with a left oblique strain. The 23-year-old had been a major disappointment before getting hurt, slashing .196/.266/.354 with seven home runs, 11 stolen bases and a 27.7 percent strikeout rate. Still, the upside with Crews warrants him being scooped back up in fantasy leagues where he's available.