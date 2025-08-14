Nationals' Dylan Crews: Reinstated from 60-day injured list
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Nationals activated Crews (oblique) from the 60-day injured list Thursday.
Crews is finally ready to rejoin the active roster after missing almost three months with a left oblique strain. The 23-year-old had been a major disappointment before getting hurt, slashing .196/.266/.354 with seven home runs, 11 stolen bases and a 27.7 percent strikeout rate. Still, the upside with Crews warrants him being scooped back up in fantasy leagues where he's available.
