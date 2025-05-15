Crews went 2-for-4 with an RBI single and a run scored during Wednesday's 5-4 win over Atlanta.

Crews snapped out of a slump at the plate, logging his first multi-hit game since April 26 (17 games) on a pair of singles. Crews attempted to steal second base both times he reached, going 1-for-2 on the attempts. Through 159 plate appearances, Crews is slashing .189/.245/.317 with five home runs, 22 runs and 11 RBI.