Crews went 0-for-3 with a walk, a run scored and a stolen base in Thursday's extra-inning loss to the Phillies.

The Nationals led the majors with 223 stolen bases in 2024, and they picked up where they left off to begin 2025, going 3-for-4 on the basepaths as a team. Crews got in on the action in the eighth inning, taking third on the front end of a double steal with Jacob Young. Crews slashed a disappointing .218/.288/.353 over 132 plate appearances in his big-league debut last year, but he swiped 12 bags in 15 attempts and should make an impact in that category over a full campaign.