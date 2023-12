Floro signed a one-year, $2.25 million contract with the Nationals on Tuesday.

Floro posted a 2.85 ERA and 1.18 WHIP with the Dodgers and Marlins between 2020-22, but his numbers declined sharply last season with a 4.76 ERA and 1.54 WHIP across 56.2 frames. Hoping for a return to form from Floro, the Nationals will add him to their bullpen, and the 32-year-old righty will likely work in middle relief to begin the year. Jeter Downs was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.