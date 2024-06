Rosario is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.

The lefty-hitting Rosario will take a seat for the second day in a row while the Marlins bring another left-hander (Jesus Luzardo) to the hill. Though he's turned in an unremarkable .520 OPS thus far in June, Rosario still seems to have a hold on a near-everyday role against right-handed pitching.