Rosario went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run during Thursday's 8-2 loss to the Reds.

After scoring a .199 ISO against RHP last season, Rosario continued to mash against righties to open 2024, launching a two-run homer off Emilio Pagan in the seventh inning. While he was a productive piece of a stacked Atlanta offense in 2023, Rosario will likely have a harder time finding RBI opportunities in a sub-par Nats offense.