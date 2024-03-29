Rosario went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run during Thursday's 8-2 loss to the Reds.
After scoring a .199 ISO against RHP last season, Rosario continued to mash against righties to open 2024, launching a two-run homer off Emilio Pagan in the seventh inning. While he was a productive piece of a stacked Atlanta offense in 2023, Rosario will likely have a harder time finding RBI opportunities in a sub-par Nats offense.
More News
-
Nationals' Eddie Rosario: Gets start in center field•
-
Nationals' Eddie Rosario: Added to big-league roster•
-
Nationals' Eddie Rosario: Reassigned to Triple-A•
-
Nationals' Eddie Rosario: Favorite for left field job•
-
Nationals' Eddie Rosario: Lands with Nats•
-
Eddie Rosario: Atlanta declines $9M option•