The Nationals selected Rosario to the major-league roster Sunday.

The 32-year-old was deemed the favorite to start in left field shortly after signing a split contract with Washington in early March, so it's not a major surprise he's made the Opening Day roster. Rosario went just 3-for-18 in seven spring games but was reasonably productive in Atlanta last season with 21 homers and a .755 OPS in 516 plate appearances.