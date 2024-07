The Nationals recalled Salazar from Triple-A Rochester on Saturday.

Washington claimed Salazar off waivers from Seattle on June 13 and are giving him an opportunity with the big-league club a month later. The righty reliever has posted an excellent 0.84 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 15:2 K:BB over 10.2 frames with Rochester since joining the Nationals organization. Pitcher Jackson Rutledge was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.