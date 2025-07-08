Nationals' Eduardo Salazar: Sent down to minors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Nationals optioned Salazar to Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Salazar will lose his place on the active roster to make room for Luis Garcia, who signed with Washington on Tuesday. Salazar has struggled quite a bit in the big leagues this season, giving up 27 earned runs across 29 innings.
