The Nationals optioned Salazar to Triple-A Rochester on Wednesday.

Salazar will give up his spot on the 26-man active roster to right-hander Michael Soroka (biceps), who was reinstated from the injured list ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday against the Guardians. After securing his spot on the Opening Day roster coming out of spring training, Salazar collected two holds and allowed one earned run over six innings in his first six appearances of the season, but he's since tumbled down the bullpen hierarchy. He's given up runs in all but two of his subsequent 11 appearances and now holds a 9.77 ERA on the season.