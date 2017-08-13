Jackson (3-2) allowed one run on five hits and two walks while striking out five over six innings to earn the win Saturday against the Giants.

Jackson gave up a solo homer to Joe Panik in the first inning, but kept the Giants off the board the rest of the way as he collected his third victory of the season. Since joining the Nats, he's limited opponents to two or fewer earned runs, and he owns a 3.30 ERA with his new club. In addition, he's fanned 22 batters over his last 23 innings, and the veteran's been a useful option for fantasy managers. He'll make his next start Thursday against the Padres.