Jackson (1-1) allowed seven runs (three earned) on seven hits and three walks across five innings in Tuesday's loss to the Brewers. He struck out three.

Jackson was victimized by the long ball in this one, yielding a three-run home run to Travis Shaw in the fourth inning before Eric Thames and Manny Pina went back-to-back with solo shots in the fifth. A Ryan Zimmerman error expunged four of the runs from Jackson's record, but the Brewers won comfortably regardless, thanks to a gem from Zack Davies on the other side. Jackson was effective in his first start with his new club, but this outing was a step backward and he will look to get back on track Sunday against the Rockies.