Nationals' Edwin Jackson: Allows seven runs in loss to Brewers
Jackson (1-1) allowed seven runs (three earned) on seven hits and three walks across five innings in Tuesday's loss to the Brewers. He struck out three.
Jackson was victimized by the long ball in this one, yielding a three-run home run to Travis Shaw in the fourth inning before Eric Thames and Manny Pina went back-to-back with solo shots in the fifth. A Ryan Zimmerman error expunged four of the runs from Jackson's record, but the Brewers won comfortably regardless, thanks to a gem from Zack Davies on the other side. Jackson was effective in his first start with his new club, but this outing was a step backward and he will look to get back on track Sunday against the Rockies.
More News
-
Nationals' Edwin Jackson: Picks up first win as Nat on Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Edwin Jackson: Officially called up Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Edwin Jackson: Will start Tuesday against Angels•
-
Nationals' Edwin Jackson: Agrees to minors deal with Nationals•
-
Edwin Jackson: Headed for free agency•
-
Orioles' Edwin Jackson: Designated for assignment•
-
Podcast: Buy Bregman, Gausman?
We recap a couple of trades and a prospect promotion, break down the Clayton Kershaw news,...
-
Waivers: Deal benefits Cahill, Hand
Is Trevor Cahill any more interesting as a Royal? Is Derek Fisher a big deal? Which of Anthony...
-
Kershaw and the top 25 DL stashes
Even though he figures to miss at least a month, Clayton Kershaw is still one of the top DL...
-
Take a chance on Devers' upside
Rafael Devers has all the tools to take advantage of baseball's power surge. Heath Cummings...
-
Devers a can't-miss add?
The Red Sox are looking to fill their third-base void from within, as they called up top prospect...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...