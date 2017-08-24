Jackson (4-3) took the tough-luck loss Wednesday in Houston despite allowing just two runs on six hits with three walks and one strikeout over six innings.

Jackson wasn't intimidated by a road matchup with the league's highest-scoring offense, logging his third consecutive quality start. That unfortunately wasn't enough to avoid a loss here, as opposing starter Mike Fiers twirled seven innings of one-run ball. Jackson has been a pleasant surprise considering Washington wasn't expecting the veteran to make any impact at the major league level after acquiring him from Baltimore's minor league system. His 6.00 K/9 limits Jackson's upside Monday against the Marlins, though.