Nationals' Edwin Jackson: Another quality start in loss
Jackson (4-3) took the tough-luck loss Wednesday in Houston despite allowing just two runs on six hits with three walks and one strikeout over six innings.
Jackson wasn't intimidated by a road matchup with the league's highest-scoring offense, logging his third consecutive quality start. That unfortunately wasn't enough to avoid a loss here, as opposing starter Mike Fiers twirled seven innings of one-run ball. Jackson has been a pleasant surprise considering Washington wasn't expecting the veteran to make any impact at the major league level after acquiring him from Baltimore's minor league system. His 6.00 K/9 limits Jackson's upside Monday against the Marlins, though.
More News
-
Nationals' Edwin Jackson: Throws gem in San Diego, picks up fourth win•
-
Nationals' Edwin Jackson: Allows one run in Saturday win•
-
Nationals' Edwin Jackson: Set to start Saturday•
-
Nationals' Edwin Jackson: Start postponed by rain•
-
Nationals' Edwin Jackson: Fans eight in loss to Cubs•
-
Nationals' Edwin Jackson: Prevails over visiting Rockies•
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...