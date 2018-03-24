Jackson was reassigned to minor-league camp Saturday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Jackson gave up three homers in 11 innings with the big-league team this spring -- not good enough to put any real heat on A.J. Cole for the fifth starter job. The right-hander seemed done as a starter a few years ago, but he's made a combined 26 starts in the majors over the past two seasons. It seems likely he will resurface somewhere, sometime in 2018.