Jackson was reassigned to minor-league camp Saturday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Jackson gave up three homers in 11 innings with the big-league team this spring -- not good enough to put any real heat on A.J. Cole for the fifth starter job. The right-hander seemed done as a starter a few years ago, but he's made a combined 26 starts in the majors over the past two seasons. It seems likely he will resurface somewhere, sometime in 2018.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories