Jackson (2-2) gave up four runs on six hits while striking out eight over five innings in a loss to the Cubs on Saturday. He did not issue a walk.

The right-hander stumbled out of the blocks, giving up five hits (three for extra bases) in a four-run first inning. He settled down from there, finishing his day with four straight scoreless frames, but the damage was already done. While Jackson has been surprisingly adequate since joining Washington, and it appears he will continue on in the rotation for time being, his track record should scare off most prospective mixed-league owners.