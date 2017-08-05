Nationals' Edwin Jackson: Fans eight in loss to Cubs
Jackson (2-2) gave up four runs on six hits while striking out eight over five innings in a loss to the Cubs on Saturday. He did not issue a walk.
The right-hander stumbled out of the blocks, giving up five hits (three for extra bases) in a four-run first inning. He settled down from there, finishing his day with four straight scoreless frames, but the damage was already done. While Jackson has been surprisingly adequate since joining Washington, and it appears he will continue on in the rotation for time being, his track record should scare off most prospective mixed-league owners.
More News
-
Nationals' Edwin Jackson: Prevails over visiting Rockies•
-
Nationals' Edwin Jackson: Allows seven runs in loss to Brewers•
-
Nationals' Edwin Jackson: Picks up first win as Nat on Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Edwin Jackson: Officially called up Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Edwin Jackson: Will start Tuesday against Angels•
-
Nationals' Edwin Jackson: Agrees to minors deal with Nationals•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...