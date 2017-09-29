Jackson allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out seven batters through six innings during Thursday's win over Pittsburgh. He didn't factor into the decision.

Jackson had surrendered 18 runs through just 10.1 innings over his previous three starts, so this was a strong rebound. He's unlikely to make a start in the playoffs, and he'll finish the regular season with a discouraging 5.21 ERA, WHIP and 7.1 K/9 for the campaign. While there were some promising moments from Jackson at points in the second half, the 34-year-old veteran has proven time and time again over the past number of seasons that's he's not a reliable fantasy asset game in, game out.