Nationals' Edwin Jackson: Fans seven in no-decision
Jackson allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out seven batters through six innings during Thursday's win over Pittsburgh. He didn't factor into the decision.
Jackson had surrendered 18 runs through just 10.1 innings over his previous three starts, so this was a strong rebound. He's unlikely to make a start in the playoffs, and he'll finish the regular season with a discouraging 5.21 ERA, WHIP and 7.1 K/9 for the campaign. While there were some promising moments from Jackson at points in the second half, the 34-year-old veteran has proven time and time again over the past number of seasons that's he's not a reliable fantasy asset game in, game out.
More News
-
Nationals' Edwin Jackson: Serves up six runs against Mets•
-
Nationals' Edwin Jackson: Suffers another rough outing in Friday loss•
-
Nationals' Edwin Jackson: Allows five runs again•
-
Nationals' Edwin Jackson: Allows five runs in loss•
-
Nationals' Edwin Jackson: Picks up win Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Edwin Jackson: Another quality start in loss•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...