Nationals' Edwin Jackson: Officially called up Tuesday
Jackson had his contract purchased from Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.
As expected, the veteran hurler will emerge from the minors to start Tuesday's contest with the Angels. Jackson will take his career 4.65 ERA to Anaheim to face off with right-hander Jesse Chavez in what will mark the 33-year-old's first MLB start of the season.
