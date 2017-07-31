Jackson allowed one run on four hits across seven innings in a 3-1 win over Colorado on Sunday. He struck out six and walked two.

Jackson hasn't recorded a ton of strikeouts (12 in 19 innings) since being converted to a starter with his new team, but he's only issues five free passes during that span and has emerged victorious twice. For those in deep leagues, he's a decent streaming options for wins at the bottom of the rotation for an excellent Nationals club.