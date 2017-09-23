Jackson served up six runs on eight hits and two walks with four strikeouts over 4.2 innings in a no-decision Friday against the Mets.

Jackson served up a pair of home runs to Travis d'Arnaud to spoil any chance of a quality start. He lasted just 77 pitches and failed to complete the fifth inning for the third straight outing. Jackson's ERA is up to 5.26 and it's hard to imagine the Nationals will have much trust for him come October.