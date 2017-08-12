Nationals' Edwin Jackson: Set to start Saturday
Jackson is scheduled to start Saturday's game against the Giants, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.
He's set to oppose Jeff Samardzija following Friday's postponement, as the Giants decided to push Chris Stratton back to start one game of Sunday's doubleheader. Jackson gave up four runs over five innings his last time out, but he struck out eight without issuing a walk, and now has a 20:5 K:BB in 24 innings with Washington.
More News
-
Nationals' Edwin Jackson: Start postponed by rain•
-
Nationals' Edwin Jackson: Fans eight in loss to Cubs•
-
Nationals' Edwin Jackson: Prevails over visiting Rockies•
-
Nationals' Edwin Jackson: Allows seven runs in loss to Brewers•
-
Nationals' Edwin Jackson: Picks up first win as Nat on Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Edwin Jackson: Officially called up Tuesday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...