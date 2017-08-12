Jackson is scheduled to start Saturday's game against the Giants, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.

He's set to oppose Jeff Samardzija following Friday's postponement, as the Giants decided to push Chris Stratton back to start one game of Sunday's doubleheader. Jackson gave up four runs over five innings his last time out, but he struck out eight without issuing a walk, and now has a 20:5 K:BB in 24 innings with Washington.