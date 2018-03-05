Jackson allowed one run on two hits while striking out three over three innings in Sunday's split-squad game against the Mets.

Jay Bruce launched a solo home run off him in the first inning, but Jackson settled down nicely after that. The veteran right-hander is competing for the Nats' fifth starter spot this spring, although a long relief role seems more likely if he does break camp on the big-league roster, and outings like this won't hurt his chances.