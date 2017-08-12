Play

Jackson's scheduled start Friday against San Francisco was rained out.

Because there is rain in the forecast for Saturday as well, the clubs are still unsure if a doubleheader will be scheduled for Saturday or Sunday. Expect the Nationals to announce how their rotation will line up once the rest of the series has its schedule set in stone.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast