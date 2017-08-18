Jackson (4-2) picked up the win with a strong performance Thursday, holding the Padres to one earned run over seven innings. He struck out four batters while issuing one walk and scattering eight hits. Jackson's ERA now sits at a sterling 2.92 since joining the Nationals, a span of

The Padres were able to scratch out eight hits, but the veteran Jackson never panicked as he continually stranded runners to prevent any crooked numbers. Jackson was also uncharacteristically efficient as he needed just 83 pitches to get through seven frames. His ERA since joining the Nationals sits at 2.92, and while his FIP entering Thursday (5.97) suggests that there's likely some regression in store for Jackson, he may be a decent streaming option in deeper leagues down the stretch.