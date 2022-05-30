Adrianza (quadriceps) had his rehab assignment transferred to Triple-A Rochester on Monday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Adrianza has been out all season after straining his left quadriceps in late March. He owns a 1.238 OPS through six rehab games, so he may not need many more to demonstrate that he's ready to return to the active roster.
