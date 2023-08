Green (wrist) was activated from the minor-league injured list Tuesday at Single-A Fredericksburg, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

Green wound up missing around seven weeks because of a wrist injury. Selected by the Nationals with the fifth overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, the 19-year-old outfielder had slashed .218/.327/.318 with three homers and 22 steals in 58 games this season for Fredericksburg prior to the IL stint.