The Nationals have selected Green with the fifth overall pick in the 2022 first-year player draft.

Green, the son of a former NFL tight end, would be an impressive physical specimen were he following in his father's footsteps on the gridiron, so he is a true rarity in terms of Day 1 MLB Draft prospects. A 6-foot-3, 225-pound outfielder with 70-grade power and 70-grade speed, Green's raw tools don't come around every decade, let alone every draft. He is a center fielder now, and while he could stick there, right field seems like a more obvious long-term home. If everyone thought he'd be able to hit for a high average against big-league pitching, Green would have been the clear first-overall pick. There are plenty of evaluators who do think he'll develop an average hit tool, but given his size at such a young age, it's hard to know for sure how that aspect of his game will progress. Breaking balls down and away will likely always be a weakness. His upside is a plus-running Giancarlo Stanton.