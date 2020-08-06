The Nationals designated Bonifacio for assignment Thursday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
With Josh Harrison and Wilmer Difo having emerged as the Nationals' preferred utility men off the bench, Bonifacio was the odd man out as Washington reduced its active roster from 30 to 28 men. Since Bonifacio doesn't have minor-league options remaining, he'll now get exposed to waivers, though he'll stick in Washington's 60-man player pool if he ultimately goes unclaimed. He appeared in three of the big club's games, going hitless in three at-bats.