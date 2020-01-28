Play

Bonifacio signed with the Nationals as a non-roster invitee Tuesday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

Bonifacio will make $1 million if he makes the big-league roster. That doesn't appear to be particularly likely, as he'll turn 35 in April and hasn't appeared in the big leagues since 2017. He spent last year with Triple-A Durham in the Rays' system, hitting .286/.353/.475 over 76 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories