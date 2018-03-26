Nationals' Enny Romero: Appears set for spot on 25-man roster
Romero survived the final round of roster cuts and is set to be on the Opening Day roster, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.
For the moment, the Nats have decided they don't want to risk losing the hard-throwing left-hander on waivers and will keep him in their middle-relief corps despite a shaky spring. Romero posted a 3.56 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 65:23 K:BB in 55.2 innings last season, but he also gave up a 1.1 HR/9 and his 98 mph fastball lacks the movement necessary to be a truly dominant pitch, making him a long shot to see a meaningful role for fantasy purposes.
