Nationals' Enny Romero: Available Tuesday
Romero (back) saw a chiropractor recently and is available out of the bullpen Tuesday against the Brewers, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
He was only unavailable for one game with back spasms, as he is apparently ready to return to his mid-leverage role out of the bullpen. Romero has a 1.99 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 29 strikeouts over his last 22.2 innings, but no longer seems to be a dark-horse candidate for saves.
