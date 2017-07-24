Nationals' Enny Romero: Dealing with back spasms
Romero was removed from Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks due to back spasms, Mark Zuckerman of MASNsports.com reports.
Zuckerman added that the back spasms "don't appear to be a concern", which suggests the reliever shouldn't miss much, if any time. The Nationals are off Monday before opening up a series with the Brewers in D.C. on Tuesday evening, so those interested in making use of Romero for fantasy purposes should check back in prior to first pitch regarding his availability.
