Nationals' Enny Romero: Designated for assignment
Romero was designated for assignment on Saturday, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.
The Nationals added a couple hitters to the 25-man roster, so they needed to clear space and Romero was the roster casualty. He has had brief stints of impressive work in the big leagues, but has primarily been limited to low-leverage work. It's possible he gets scooped up by another team on waivers.
More News
-
Nationals' Enny Romero: Appears set for spot on 25-man roster•
-
Nationals' Enny Romero: Not guaranteed roster spot•
-
Nationals' Enny Romero: Activated from disabled list•
-
Nationals' Enny Romero: Will rejoin big club Friday•
-
Nationals' Enny Romero: Tosses scoreless inning with Syracuse•
-
Nationals' Enny Romero: Throws bullpen session•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...