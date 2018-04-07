Romero was designated for assignment on Saturday, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.

The Nationals added a couple hitters to the 25-man roster, so they needed to clear space and Romero was the roster casualty. He has had brief stints of impressive work in the big leagues, but has primarily been limited to low-leverage work. It's possible he gets scooped up by another team on waivers.

