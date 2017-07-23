Nationals' Enny Romero: Exits with apparent injury
Romero was removed from Sunday's contest due to an apparent injury, Mark Zuckerman of MASNsports.com reports.
It's unclear what the issue is or how severe things are, but more information should be revealed once the game concludes. Prior to that, Romero had thrown 29 pitches of scoreless ball across 1.2 innings.
