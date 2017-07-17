Nationals' Enny Romero: Fallout from reliever acquisitions
Romero probably won't close as a result of the Nats' acquisitions of Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson, but should remain an active part of their bullpen, the Washington Post reports.
Romero was used in the seventh inning Saturday night, when the Nats were ahead 3-0, and pitched a perfect frame. The chaos from the Reds' bullpen and the fringe of the Nats' bullpen occurred afterwards. He was also used Sunday in the seventh inning, this time protecting a big lead, and allowed a run over an inning. His overall numbers are decent -- 3.67 ERA, 1.39 WHIP with a 50:16 K:BB, but his six homers allowed in conjunction with the new additions probably take him out of closer consideration.
More News
-
Nationals' Enny Romero: Fastball routinely hitting 100 mph this season•
-
Nationals' Enny Romero: Notches second save•
-
Nationals' Enny Romero: Strikes out side Sunday•
-
Nationals' Enny Romero: Blows save in loss to Orioles•
-
Nationals' Enny Romero: Notches first save of 2017•
-
Nationals' Enny Romero: Picks up win Friday•
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....
-
How Freeman became elite
Chris Towers takes a look at the growth in Freddie Freeman's game over the last year.
-
Waivers: Parra rendering CarGo obsolete
Gerardo Parra has become a fixture in the Rockies lineup, but does he belong in yours? Is Brett...
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...