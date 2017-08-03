Nationals' Enny Romero: Lifted with apparent injury
Romero was lifted from Wednesday's game with an apparent injury, Mark Zuckerman of MASNsports.com reports.
Romero recorded just two outs before exiting with a trainer. It's unclear what forced him out at this point, but the 26-year-old has been dealing with back spasms recently, so that could have something to do with his removal. More should be known about his status once he is reevaluated following the conclusion of Wednesday's game.
