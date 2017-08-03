Romero was lifted from Wednesday's game with a right forearm strain that will likely force a DL stint, Mark Zuckerman of MASNsports.com reports.

This is a tough break for Romero, who just recently returned to action after he was forced to miss time due to back spasms. He had allowed one run and recorded just two outs before being replaced by Matt Albers Wednesday. It's unclear how long the injury will keep him sidelined at this point, but he'll likely be eligible to return August 13 should he be ready.