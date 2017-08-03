Nationals' Enny Romero: Likely headed for DL
Romero was lifted from Wednesday's game with a right forearm strain that will likely force a DL stint, Mark Zuckerman of MASNsports.com reports.
This is a tough break for Romero, who just recently returned to action after he was forced to miss time due to back spasms. He had allowed one run and recorded just two outs before being replaced by Matt Albers Wednesday. It's unclear how long the injury will keep him sidelined at this point, but he'll likely be eligible to return August 13 should he be ready.
More News
-
Nationals' Enny Romero: Lifted with apparent injury•
-
Nationals' Enny Romero: Available Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Enny Romero: Dealing with back spasms•
-
Nationals' Enny Romero: Exits with apparent injury•
-
Nationals' Enny Romero: Takes loss after serving up walkoff hit•
-
Nationals' Enny Romero: Fallout from reliever acquisitions•
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...