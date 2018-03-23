Romero is one of four left-handed relievers competing for two open spots in the Nationals' bullpen, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Matt Grace, Sammy Solis and Tim Collins are also in the mix, although the Nats have some roster flexibility to keep more than two of them to begin the regular season with Koda Glover (shoulder) and Joaquin Benoit (forearm) both expected to land on the DL. Romero is out of minor-league options, but given the competition in camp that may not save him from being placed on waivers -- he's had the worst spring of the four lefties, posting a 3:5 K:BB in 6.1 innings, and being able to touch triple digits with his fastball won't help him record outs consistently without better command.