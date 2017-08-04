Romero was placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday with a left forearm strain.

The southpaw left Wednesday's outing with the injury and might miss a significant chunk of time, perhaps the rest of the regular season. Romero had a few cameos as closer in the Nationals' messy bullpen this year, providing serviceable numbers with a 3.99 ERA, 10.8 K/9, 3.8 BB/9 and two saves over 47.1 innings.