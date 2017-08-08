Nationals' Enny Romero: Spotted playing catch in outfield
Romero (forearm) was seen playing catch at Nationals Park, Mark Zuckerman of MASNsports.com reports.
Romero was placed on the disabled list Friday with fears that he might be out the rest of the regular season, but instead has already made the first step in his rehab toward returning. It's been a rough season for the Nationals' bullpen, and getting back the southpaw as soon as possible would help shore up any lingering questions the relief corps has heading into the postseason.
