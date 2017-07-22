Romero (2-4) took the loss Friday night against the Diamondbacks after giving up a walkoff hit in the bottom of the ninth inning. He walked two and gave up two hits and one run over one-third of an inning.

Though the two free passes were both intentional walks issued in order to load the bases (and thus set up a double-play opportunity), this is still an auspicious outing. He filled the strike zone during his brief showing, with seven of his 11 pitches going for strikes, but it also raised his ERA to 3.77 and likely pushes him further away from high-leverage innings even more than the acquisitions of Ryan Madson and Sean Doolittle already did.