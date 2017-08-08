Romero (forearm) has begun a throwing program after tests showed he had no structural damage, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.

Romero was seen playing catch Tuesday at 90 feet and is planning to move that back to 100-120 feet Wednesday. No timetable beyond that has been set, but it is an encouraging sign for an injury that some initially believed could hold him out of the rest of the regular season.

