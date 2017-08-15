Nationals' Enny Romero: Throws bullpen session
Romero (forearm) threw a bullpen session Sunday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
While the session reportedly went well, no rehab assignments have been made yet for the Nationals reliever. A timetable won't be more concrete until he gets further along in the healing process, but throwing off a mound is a good sign that he should be able to return before the season's end.
