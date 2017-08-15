Play

Romero (forearm) threw a bullpen session Sunday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

While the session reportedly went well, no rehab assignments have been made yet for the Nationals reliever. A timetable won't be more concrete until he gets further along in the healing process, but throwing off a mound is a good sign that he should be able to return before the season's end.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast