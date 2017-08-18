Romero (forearm) began a rehab assignment Thursday with Triple-A Syracuse, throwing a spotless inning of relief while adding a strikeout against Durham, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Romero has progressed quickly from a left forearm strain that derailed the southpaw just over two weeks ago. At the very least, he will likely pitch in another rehab appearance, but could feasibly return to the big-league club by the start of the Houston series next week. Throughout the course of the 2017 season, Romero has posted a 3.99 ERA and 1.46 WHIP over 47.1 innings.