Ramirez (2-2) took the loss Tuesday as the Nationals were downed by the Padres, coughing up four runs on four hits and a walk over one inning of relief.

After Washington rallied to tie the game at 3-3 in the bottom of the fifth, Ramirez entered for the top of the sixth and promptly handed the lead back to San Diego on a Fernando Tatis sacrifice fly before serving up homers to Juan Soto and Jake Cronenworth in the seventh. Ramirez has only given up one homer in 23.1 innings prior to Tuesday's performance, and his ERA ballooned from 3.86 to 5.18 as a result. The 33-year-old right-hander will continue working in a relatively low-leverage role for the Nats.