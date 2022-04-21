Ramirez's contract was selected by the Nationals on Thursday.
Ramirez failed to secure a spot on the Nationals' Opening Day roster this year, but he'll be rewarded with a spot in the major-league bullpen after he struck out 12 in seven scoreless innings in five relief appearances at Triple-A Rochester to begin the year. Right-hander Hunter Harvey was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right pronator strain, while Ehire Adrianza was transferred to the 60-day IL. In spite of his strong start to the year in the minors, Ramirez should pitch mainly in low-leverage situations.