Ramirez is scheduled to serve as the Nationals' starting pitcher Sunday against Atlanta in what's expected to be a bullpen day, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Washington doesn't have an obvious candidate to serve as a bulk reliever behind Ramirez, so the right-hander could end up covering the most innings of any Nationals pitcher in the team's final game before the All-Star break. That being said, Ramirez will be pitching on one day's rest and hasn't covered more than 3.1 innings in any of his 36 appearances between the majors and Triple-A this season, so don't expect him to work deep into Sunday's start.