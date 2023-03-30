Ramirez will begin the season in the Nationals' bullpen.
The 32-year-old delivered solid numbers last season in a long relief role for the Nats, posting a 2.92 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 61:14 K:BB through 86.1 innings over 60 appearances with four wins and five holds. Ramirez's lack of high-leverage work, as well as the state of the rebuilding roster around him, gives him little fantasy appeal even if his ratios don't regress, however.
