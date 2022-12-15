Ramirez re-signed with the Nationals on a one-year, $2 million contract, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Ramirez pitched well for the Nats in long relief in 2022, collecting a 2.92 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 61:14 K:BB ratio over 86.1 innings. He'll be used in a similar role in 2023.