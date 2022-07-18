Ramirez allowed one hit over three shutout frames in Sunday's win over Atlanta. He struck out two and did not factor in the decision.

After Dansby Swanson singled in the first inning, Ramirez retired the next eight batters he faced as the Nationals jumped out to an early lead. The 32-year-old righty lowered his season ERA to 4.26 through 44.1 frames. It was his third outing of the year that lasted at least three innings and his first since June 17.