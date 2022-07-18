Ramirez allowed one hit over three shutout frames in Sunday's win over Atlanta. He struck out two and did not factor in the decision.
After Dansby Swanson singled in the first inning, Ramirez retired the next eight batters he faced as the Nationals jumped out to an early lead. The 32-year-old righty lowered his season ERA to 4.26 through 44.1 frames. It was his third outing of the year that lasted at least three innings and his first since June 17.
More News
-
Nationals' Erasmo Ramirez: Gets start in bullpen day•
-
Nationals' Erasmo Ramirez: Hit hard in spot start•
-
Nationals' Erasmo Ramirez: Starting Monday•
-
Nationals' Erasmo Ramirez: Contract selected by Washington•
-
Nationals' Erasmo Ramirez: Part of Monday's cuts•
-
Nationals' Erasmo Ramirez: Lands with Nats•